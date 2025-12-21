Milwaukee Police Department asks public's help finding critically missing 45-year-old Mary Kaquatosh

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing person, 45-year-old Mary Kaquatosh.

According to MPD, Kaquatosh was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 20 in the 2500 block of North Richards Street. MPD did not specify at which time Kaquatosh was last seen at.

Kaquatosh is described as a 45-year-old Native American woman who is 5'5" tall, weighs 100lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a silver jacket and black and white Adidas pants.

Kaquatosh may be traveling in a black Dodge Charger with unknown plates.

MPD asks anyone who comes in contact with Kaquatosh or has any information about her whereabouts to call its District Five non-emergency line at (414) 935-7252.

