Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Police Department asks public's help finding critically missing 44-year-old Noah F. Turner

44-year-old Noah F. Turner
Milwaukee Police Department
44-year-old Noah F. Turner
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing person, 44-year-old Noah F. Turner.

According to MPD, Turner was last seen on his birthday, Nov. 5, 2025 in the 400 block of West Chambers Street in Milwaukee and has usually remained in contact with his mother once or twice a week. The department adds that Turner's lack of contact is "out of character."

Noah F. Turner

He has been previously found at 16th and Locust, according to MPD.

Turner is described as a 44-year-old Black male who is 6'3" tall, weighing about 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on foot.

MPD asks anyone who has any information or has come in contact with Turner to contact its District Five non-emergency line at (414) 935-7252.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin