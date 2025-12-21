Milwaukee Police Department asks public's help finding critically missing 44-year-old Noah F. Turner

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing person, 44-year-old Noah F. Turner.

According to MPD, Turner was last seen on his birthday, Nov. 5, 2025 in the 400 block of West Chambers Street in Milwaukee and has usually remained in contact with his mother once or twice a week. The department adds that Turner's lack of contact is "out of character."

Milwaukee Police Department

He has been previously found at 16th and Locust, according to MPD.

Turner is described as a 44-year-old Black male who is 6'3" tall, weighing about 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on foot.

MPD asks anyone who has any information or has come in contact with Turner to contact its District Five non-emergency line at (414) 935-7252.

