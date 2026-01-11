Milwaukee Police Department asks for the public's help in locating 15-year-old girl

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old Esther D. Prado.

Esther is 15 and is described to be 5' 3", weighing at 120lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing pink or black pajamas.

Milwaukee Police Department

She was last seen on January 11 at approxiamtely 12:30 a.m. around W. Filmore Dr. and W. Sumac Pl. and was accompanied by an unknown male.

The MPD is asking anyone to contact the District 6 Police Department if they have any information about her whereabouts.

You can contact them at (414) 935-7262.

