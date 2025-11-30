Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Police Department asks for public's help finding missing 15-year-old Makenzi Gayden

Gayden was last seen in the area of 1900 W. Birch Ct. around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30.
15-year-old Makenzi Gayden
Milwaukee Police Department
15-year-old Makenzi Gayden
15-year-old Makenzi Gayden
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for your help finding 15-year-old Makenzi R. Gayden, who the department considers critically missing.

According to a release from MPD, Gayden was last seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30 in the area of 1900 W. Birch Ct.

Gayden is a black teenager who stands at 5’0" tall and weighs 100 lbs. with brown eyes, a slim build and black hair.

Police say they do not know what kinda of clothing Gayden was wearing when she went missing.

MPD asks anyone with information on Gayden's location to contact its District 4 non-emergency line at (414) 935-7242.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin