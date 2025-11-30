Milwaukee Police Department asks for public's help finding missing 15-year-old Makenzi Gayden

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for your help finding 15-year-old Makenzi R. Gayden, who the department considers critically missing.

According to a release from MPD, Gayden was last seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30 in the area of 1900 W. Birch Ct.

Gayden is a black teenager who stands at 5’0" tall and weighs 100 lbs. with brown eyes, a slim build and black hair.

Police say they do not know what kinda of clothing Gayden was wearing when she went missing.

MPD asks anyone with information on Gayden's location to contact its District 4 non-emergency line at (414) 935-7242.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip