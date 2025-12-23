Milwaukee Police Department asks for public's help finding missing 15-year-old Juan B. Roberts-Martinez

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says it is investigating a missing person report for Juan B. Roberts-Martinez who was reported missing on Dec. 20 around 12:30 p.m.

Roberts-Martinez is described as a 15-year-old Hispanic male, who is 5’4” tall, 110 lbs. with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a white coat and black sweatpants.

According to MPD, he was last seen on Dec. 20 on the 3700 block of S. 15th Pl.

MPD does not consider Roberts-Martinez to be critically missing at this time.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's non-emergency line at (414) 935-7262.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip