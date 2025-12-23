Milwaukee Police Department asks for public's help finding missing 15-year-old Juan B. Roberts-Martinez

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says it is investigating a missing person report for Juan B. Roberts-Martinez who was reported missing on Dec. 20 around 12:30 p.m.
Roberts-Martinez is described as a 15-year-old Hispanic male, who is 5’4” tall, 110 lbs. with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a white coat and black sweatpants.
According to MPD, he was last seen on Dec. 20 on the 3700 block of S. 15th Pl.
MPD does not consider Roberts-Martinez to be critically missing at this time.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's non-emergency line at (414) 935-7262.
