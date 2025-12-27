Milwaukee Police Department: 48-year-old dead after being hit by a car Friday night, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that took place around 5:30 p.m. Friday on the 4100 block of W. Townsend St.
According to a release from MPD, a 48-year-old pedestrian was crossing the road on Dec. 26 when a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Townsend Street hit them.
MPD says it suspects the driver of the vehicle was impaired.
First responders transported the pedestrian to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The 48-year-old pedestrian ended up dying from their injuries, according to MPD.
MPD adds that it took a suspect into custody in connection with the crash and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.