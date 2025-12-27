Milwaukee Police Department: 48-year-old dead after being hit by a car Friday night, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that took place around 5:30 p.m. Friday on the 4100 block of W. Townsend St.

According to a release from MPD, a 48-year-old pedestrian was crossing the road on Dec. 26 when a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Townsend Street hit them.

MPD says it suspects the driver of the vehicle was impaired.

TMJ4 News Scene of a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Friday night in Milwaukee on the 4100 block of W. Townsend St.

First responders transported the pedestrian to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The 48-year-old pedestrian ended up dying from their injuries, according to MPD.

MPD adds that it took a suspect into custody in connection with the crash and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

