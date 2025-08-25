MILWAUKEE — New body camera footage released by Milwaukee police shows the moments leading up to a deadly shootout between officers and a suspect during a robbery investigation.

The incident occurred on Aug. 9 near 60th and Center streets as police were investigating a series of robberies at local businesses. According to police, the suspect was on a porch with a gun and refused officers' commands to drop his weapon.

Watch: Milwaukee Police body camera shows deadly shootout during robbery investigation

Milwaukee Police body camera shows deadly shootout during robbery investigation

"Drop the gun, drop the gun," officers can be heard shouting in the body camera footage before gunshots ring out.

The confrontation escalated into an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police officers. The 31-year-old man died during the incident, though investigators have not yet determined whether he died by suicide or was struck by police gunfire.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the man's death.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip