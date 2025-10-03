Milwaukee police body cam video shows officer shooting suspect they say tried to retrieve dropped gun

MILWAUKEE — New police body camera video shows a Milwaukee officer shooting and injuring a suspect during an incident on September 17 near 12th and Greenfield Avenue.

The footage captures the moments leading up to the shooting, though the actual gunshot has been edited out due to its graphic nature.

According to police, the incident began during a traffic stop when 26-year-old Kenneth Cubero started running from officers. As Cubero fled, he dropped a gun and then attempted to retrieve it, which is when officers shot and injured him.

Cubero has been charged in connection with the incident.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave while police conduct their investigation, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.

