Milwaukee Police asks for public's help in locating missing 27-year-old

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 27-year-old female.

Milwaukee Police Department

27-year-old, Jessicah Marie Dent, was last seen on the 6700 block of N. 52nd Street on February 14, 2026 in the afternoon and is described as a Black female, 5'02" tall and weighs about 160 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

The police is asking for anyone who has any information to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7242.

