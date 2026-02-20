Milwaukee Police asks for public's help in locating, identifying sexual assault suspect

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating and identifying a suspect in connection to a Sexual Assault of a Child.

The assault occurred on February 14th, 2026 at around 12:00 p.m. on the 4100 block of W. Lisbon Avenue.

Milwaukee Police Department

The suspect is an Asian male who is around 5'6" feet tall with a slender build and medium length black curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a tan or dark winter hat with yellow or gold lettering on the back along with a desert camouflage long sleeve button up shirt on top of a red and white flannel, dark pants, and black winter boots.

The police said that he has an unkempt appearance and walks with an ataxic gait.

The suspect was last seen in the Washington Park area.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7401. Those who wish to stay anonymous are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

