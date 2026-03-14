Milwaukee police asks for public's help in locating critical missing 37-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 37-year-old critical missing person.

37-year-old, Bridget N. Carter, is described as a Black female, stands at 5'6" and weighs about 383 pounds. She has black hair that was pulled back in a ponytail and is wearing thick bifocal glasses. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray zip up jacket with a hood, blue pants and white tennis shoes.

Milwaukee Police Department

She was last seen on Saturday morning in the 5000 block of West Chambers Street at around 8:30 a.m.

The Milwaukee police is asking for anyone with information to contact Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

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