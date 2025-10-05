Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Police asking for public's help locating critically missing man, Terence J. Brown

Terence was last in contact with his family the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, and was last seen walking southbound in the 1800 block of N. Water St., in Milwaukee.
Terence J. Brown
Milwaukee Police Department
Terence J. Brown
Terence J. Brown
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Terence J. Brown, who they are considering a critically missing person.

Brown was last in contact with his family the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 4 and was last seen walking southbound in the 1800 block of N. Water St., in Milwaukee.

He is described as a 60-year-old white male, standing around 5’10", weighing approximately 200 lbs., with grey/white hair and blue eyes.

Brown was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, khaki shorts and brown flip flops. He should be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at (414) 935-7212.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones