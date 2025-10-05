Milwaukee Police asking for public's help locating critically missing man, Terence J. Brown

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Terence J. Brown, who they are considering a critically missing person.
Brown was last in contact with his family the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 4 and was last seen walking southbound in the 1800 block of N. Water St., in Milwaukee.
He is described as a 60-year-old white male, standing around 5’10", weighing approximately 200 lbs., with grey/white hair and blue eyes.
Brown was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, khaki shorts and brown flip flops. He should be on foot.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at (414) 935-7212.
