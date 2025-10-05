Milwaukee Police asking for public's help locating critically missing man, Terence J. Brown

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Terence J. Brown, who they are considering a critically missing person.

Brown was last in contact with his family the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 4 and was last seen walking southbound in the 1800 block of N. Water St., in Milwaukee.

He is described as a 60-year-old white male, standing around 5’10", weighing approximately 200 lbs., with grey/white hair and blue eyes.

Brown was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, khaki shorts and brown flip flops. He should be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at (414) 935-7212.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip