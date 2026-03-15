Milwaukee police asking for public's help in locating missing 47-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing person who was last seen on early Saturday morning.
The critically missing person is 47-year-old Kimberly L. Smith and was last seen by her family on Saturday between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the 3900 block of W. Galena Street.
She is described as a Black female, standing at 5'5" tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She may be wearing a red wig styled in a bob cut or her natural black-and-gray hair in a bob style.
Kimberly has a tattoo on one of her arms that reads "Nana" with a heart around it and another tattoo that says "Daddy" on her wrist.
The Milwaukee police is asking the public to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232 if they have any information.
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