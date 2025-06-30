Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee police arrest suspect in fatal shooting near 20th and Greenfield

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity
MILWAUKEE — A 38-year-old man is in custody following a deadly shooting in Milwaukee early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, June 29, near 20th Street and Greenfield Avenue, according to Milwaukee police.

Police said the 38-year-old man, a suspect in the homicide, shot and killed the adult victim at the scene. Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

The 38-year-old was later arrested, and police said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

