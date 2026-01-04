Milwaukee Police are investigating two separate shootings, leaving two people dead

The Milwaukee Police Department are investigating two separate fatal shootings that had occurred an hour apart on Sunday afternoon.

The first shooting occurred on the 8500 block of N. 107th St. at approximately 2:00 p.m. A 40-year-old had sustained gunshot wounds and had succumbed to the injuries.

The second shooting happened at the 6500 block of W. Mill Rd. at around 3:40 p.m. The victim was a 53-year-old who also sustained gunshot wounds and had succumbed to the injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department are asking the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the two shootings by calling (414) 224-7360 or to stay anonymous, call (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

