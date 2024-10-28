Milwaukee police and corrections agents team up for sex offender checks

As families in Milwaukee County prepare for the excitement of trick-or-treating, the Department of Corrections and the Milwaukee Police Department are going the extra mile to ensure the community's safety.

Compliance checks are being conducted with registered sex offenders, making sure they adhere to strict guidelines.

On Sunday morning, a briefing was held to outline the mission of the day, setting a serious tone for what lies ahead. These aren’t costumes; this is real life. The purpose of the day, an officer said, is to conduct home visits of sex offenders during the city-wide trick-or-treat event.

Erika Smith and Adrienne Brown, who together have over 35 years of experience with the Department of Corrections, are longtime partners in this work.

Adrienne Brown, a corrections field supervisor, said, "This work is so important because I love making our community safe."

As teams go door to door, they enter the homes of registered sex offenders, checking for adherence to the terms of their probation.

Brown emphasized the importance of these restrictions.

"We ask them not to have decorations up, we ask them not to have lighting up, and we ask them to ensure they’re not distributing candy" says Brown.

Offenders are required to be home an hour before and an additional hour after Halloween activities. If an offender can’t be located, a warrant may be issued for their arrest.

"My goal today," Brown said, "is to keep our children safe and show the community that the Department of Corrections truly cares."

With 150 compliance checks across the city, these dedicated officers aim to safeguard children and provide peace of mind to families.

When asked why she and her team are so passionate about this work, Brown says, " I love helping people; I love making sure our community works for the good. That’s why I do what I do."

Brown concludes, "One person at a time, we’re making the community better."

