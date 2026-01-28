Milwaukee photographer showcases Wisconsin nature to brighten winter days

MILWAUKEE — Photographer and Schlitz Audubon Creative Lead Zoe Finney is opening her "VIVID" exhibit Wednesday with a reception designed to bring brightness to the midst of winter and inspire visitors to seek their own vivid moments in nature.

The exhibit features 63 pieces that capture nature's colorful moments throughout the seasons — from a tiny warbler's splash of color on a gray May day to the electric green of a frog peering through a spring mudflat, or the wild palette of fall fungi. Finney’s work demonstrates that nature provides vivid moments every day for those willing to pay attention.

Zoe has been part of the Schlitz Audubon team since 2012. She can often be found on the trails or climbing the Observation Tower with a camera and binoculars. While birds are her favorite photography subject, Lake Michigan runs a close second, and she loves capturing any unexpected nature moment that unfolds in front of her lens.

The opening reception runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and will include light refreshments. The event is free and open to all, with no registration required. Attendees can meet Zoe and fellow art lovers to discuss the pieces and connect with a community of creatives.

The "VIVID" exhibit will run through March 31, 2026.

To learn more, click here.

