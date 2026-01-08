Milwaukee officials to discuss 2025 crime stats Thursday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials will hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss the 2025 crime statistics for the city.

According to the data, homicides rose by 8 percent and human trafficking increased by 3 percent over 2024; however, all other areas of crime were down in 2025.

The data shows carjackings were down nearly 50 percent in 2025 from 2024, and robberies decreased by 28 percent.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, District Attorney Kent Lovern, and Office of Violence Prevention Director Adam Procell will discuss the numbers in detail during the press conference set for 8:30 a.m. at the Police Administration Building.

