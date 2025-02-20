MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer who was shot in the line of duty last week was released from the hospital Wednesday, surrounded by his brothers and sisters in blue.

Officer Daniel Gonzales was shot last Wednesday while responding to a shots fired call near 27th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

The police union says Gonzales has had two surgeries since the shooting and has a long road to recovery.

Milwaukee Police Department

"It's nothing short of a miracle from everybody involved—from first responders on scene to everyone on the medical staff here at Froedtert Hospital,” Gonzales said. “I don't think if even one less person had been on that scene, I would be walking out of here alive."

Watch: Milwaukee officer shot in line of duty released from hospital

Milwaukee officer shot in line of duty released from hospital

The Fallen Heroes Fund is raising money to help Gonzales as he continues to recover.

To donate, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip