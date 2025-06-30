Milwaukee officer dies in line of duty; agencies, organization and officials respond

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police officer Kendall Corder died from his injuries following what authorities described as an "ambush" shooting. He was taken to the hospital by paramedics Thursday night and was treated by staff until his death was announced Sunday.

Police, organizations and officials expressed their sorrow for the fallen officer in a several releases and through press conferences.

Check out: Milwaukee police officer dies after ambush

Milwaukee police officer dies after ambush

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) released a statement in a release detailing the events leading up to the shooting of Officer Corder. It described him as a brave, dedicated, noble and beloved.

The statement can be read here.

MPD is forever grateful for Officer Corder’s courage in the line of duty. We grieve for his family, friends, loved ones, his partner, and every member of his MPD family whose hearts are shattered by his loss.



MPD is grateful for every one of our men and women who bravely put on the MPD uniform and face unknown dangers daily. We are proud of your response and hard work to this tragedy and recognize how difficult it must be to continue our important work despite just losing a brother.



We ask that the community grieve with us. Officer Corder gave this community six honorable years of service and put his life on the line each time he put on the uniform and reported to work. His bravery and dedication to serve Milwaukee was noble and shall never be forgotten.

Milwaukee Police Department

The Milwaukee Police Association posted on Facebook an update after Corder's death. It said its members "wrap our arms around his family, friends, and brothers and sisters in blue whose strength and resilience in these terrible hours have been extraordinary."

Read the full statement in the post below.

In a statement the night of the shooting, MPA President Alex Ayala said, "The violence has to stop."

Check out: Milwaukee Police Association President Alex Ayala calls the shooting 'unacceptable'

Milwaukee Police Association provides update after 2 officers shot

Others at a press conference mirrored the same sentiment at a press conference the night of the shooting, including Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Watch the full press briefing from local authorities following the shooting.

Milwaukee police provide update after 2 officers shot

Mayor Johnson also spoke at the press conference following Officer Corder's death.

"Officer Corder really enjoyed being a Milwaukee police officer. He enjoyed being on the force. He enjoyed serving this city, and he passed away, he died doing what he loved to do: protecting and serving the people of Milwuakee," Johnson said. "I can't think of anything more brave, more honorable than Officer Corder."

Check out: Press conference announcing death of Milwaukee police officer

Press conference announcing death of Milwaukee police officer

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball put out a statement commending Corder for his service and thanked him for giving his life in the name of public safety.

Read the full statement here.

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office joins our partner, the Milwaukee Police



Department in mourning the loss of MPD Officer Kendall Corder. Every day, men and women across



Milwaukee, Milwaukee County, and the nation, don uniforms and badges and charge headfirst towards



danger — not because they have to but because they are willing to sacrifice everything in pursuit of



public safety. Officer Corder represented the best of us. May he rest in peace.



~ Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita R. Ball

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

Local organizations also put forward statements and gestures in honor of fallen Officer Corder.

The Milwaukee Bucks offered their "deepest condolences" to Corder's family members and said that his sacrifice for the City of Milwaukee will "always be appreciated and remembered."

Light the Hoan posted on social media that in honor of the fallen officer, starting at his End of Watch on Sunday the Hoan will be lit blue through Wednesday, July 2.

Check out related coverage:

Milwaukee police officer critically injured in shooting dies, MPD says

Officer Corder and Officer Christopher McCray were shot in an ambush shooting Thursday night. McCray was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries and was released Friday. According to MPD, he is on the road to recovery.

Corder died of his injuries at the hospital despite days of life-saving efforts by paramedics and hospital staff. His fellow officers escorted his body to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office Sunday.

Police arrested the 22-year-old suspect and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip