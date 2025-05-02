Milwaukee nonprofit martial arts program teaches youth discipline, confidence

MILWAUKEE — Discipline, focus, and confidence are just a few of the life skills being taught to kids in Milwaukee through a martial arts program that's helping youth fight for a better future.

Inside J.K. Lee's City Youth Martial Arts, the sounds of sharp focus and fierce determination fill the room as students practice their techniques.

"It can protect yourself from bullies that try to bully you," said Joel, an 8-year-old martial arts student.

"It's helped me in many ways, like having confidence," said Randall, a 12-year-old participant in the program.

J.K. Lee has been serving families across Wisconsin for decades. But in 2015, the team launched City Youth Martial Arts—a nonprofit focused on helping Milwaukee kids through the structure and discipline of martial arts.

"When I started it was awkward but now I've got my green belt and I'm like—WOW!" said Solomon, a 12-year-old student.

"They teach you about self defense and you can learn other languages like Korean," said Joel.

The program now reaches 500 youth every week through schools, community partnerships, and its North Side training hub on Holton and Burleigh.

"I use to have anger issues it taught me patience and stuff like that," said Solomon.

"Courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and spirit. Makes me never give up and think about what I need to do," said Randall.

Instructors at the center do more than teach—they mentor, driven by a passion to help Milwaukee youth grow into strong, respectful leaders.

"Here setting goals, about how to make there homes there communities a better place," said Matthew Robinson, President of City Youth Martial Arts.

"Our contribution is to help make our city stronger through helping these kids grab these great tools so they can take on life with they challenge and rigger and have the tools to be really successful," said Chan Lee, Instructor at J.K. Lee Martial Arts.

To celebrate and support its mission, City Youth Martial Arts is hosting a spring Gala—honoring student success and raising funds to reach more Milwaukee youth.

"It's one of the best things kids can do to be the best they can be," said Lee.

