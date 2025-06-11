Milwaukee Night Market returns Wednesday for 2025 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Night Market returns to the heart of downtown Milwaukee for four nights this summer on June 11, July 16, August 13 and September 10.

Each event will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

The Milwaukee Night Market is a free event that features more than 100 local vendors and a variety of entertainment each night, creating an exciting fusion of all the city has to offer.

“The Night Market creates a unique environment for the community to come together and celebrate Milwaukee’s talented, local entrepreneurs and performers,” said Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association. “Four times a year, visitors and locals alike get to experience the transformation of West Wisconsin Avenue as it goes from central business district during the day to an open-air market and dance floor at night. We can’t wait to see our thousands of loyal attendees when the season kicks off on June 11.”

