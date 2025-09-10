Milwaukee Night Market returns on Wednesday for College Night

MILWAUKEE — Summer may be winding down, but there is still fun to be had at the next Milwaukee Night Market on Wednesday. The Market features over 100 local vendors, artists, performers and more.

The Milwaukee Night Market will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillps Avenue.

This week's event is also College Night, providing new students and those returning to Milwaukee area campuses with the opportunity to explore more of the city that they will call home for the upcoming school year. Students will experience performances, support local businesses and participate in a scavenger hunt for the chance to get a free Night Market t-shirt.

“We are always excited for an opportunity to introduce a new audience to the Westown neighborhood, and College Night is the perfect way for area students to get a taste of life off-campus,” said Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association.

A variety of local businesses will participate in the event, including artists, restaurateurs and makers of all sorts.

Entertainment will include music by DJ Breezy and an exciting fire performance by Taylor Flows.

The final Milwaukee Night Market of 2025 will be held on Wednesday, October 1, as a make-up date for the July Market, which was canceled due to severe weather.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip