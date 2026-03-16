A blizzard overnight left parts of Milwaukee County buried in heavy, wet snow — and on the city's East Side, neighbors are helping each other dig out.

The snow that fell overnight may look light, but residents quickly discovered it was anything but.

Watch: Milwaukee neighbors band together to dig out after overnight blizzard dumps heavy, wet snow

Milwaukee neighbors band together to dig out after overnight blizzard dumps heavy, wet snow

"It's kind of a wet snow—wet, heavy snow. Yeah—it looks light, but it ain't," Mr. Osier, a neighbor, said.

TMJ4 Mr. Osier

The dense, sticky snow had many residents taking breaks to tackle the job.

"It's light on the top but sticky and heavy on the bottom… so it's a mix," Nick Lucking, a neighbor, said.

TMJ4 NICK & MILO LUCKING

All over the block, neighbors were lending a hand. Keith Barnes and Carol Alexander were snowblowing their way down the street, helping anyone along the way. They started at mom's house — and just kept going.

"So two blocks—this block and then that block out—like the whole block," Alexander said.

TMJ4 Keith Barnes and Carol Alexander

"Anybody in between—It's their lucky day," Alexander said.

It's a spirit many say comes naturally here during Wisconsin winters.

"Some people still care about each other," Lee Schneider, a neighbor, said.

TMJ4 Lee Schneider, a neighbor

Other neighbors got creative with the cleanup. Otto Knox's tool of choice to help his stepdad clear the car was a leaf blower.

"I gotta use that thing, way more fun than a broom or shovel!" Knox said.

TMJ4 Otto Knox

Even with the hard work, some found ways to enjoy the snow — including 3-year-old Henry, who was learning to ski with his mom. When I asked if they were looking forward to more snow, his mom said she hoped they were done. Henry had other ideas.

"NO!" Henry said.

TMJ4 3-year-old Henry & Mom

And little Milo Lucking, helping his dad dig out, already had his next plan. When I asked what he was going to do in the snow, he didn't hesitate.

"Sled!!" Milo said.

TMJ4 MILO LUCKING

For folks on the East Side, it's about embracing life in Wisconsin.

"This is classic Wisconsin," Barnes said.

"It's Wisconsin, this is normal!" Mr. Osier said.

While the late-season storm slowed some people down, it also brought neighbors together.

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