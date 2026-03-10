Milwaukee native named USD men's basketball head coach

Milwaukee native and Dominican High School graduate JR Blount has been named the head coach of the University of San Diego men's basketball program.

Blount joins the Toreros after five seasons on T.J. Otzelberger's staff at Iowa State, where the Cyclones compiled a 95-45 record during his tenure, won the 2024 Big 12 Tournament Championship and reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in 2022 and 2024 — one of the most successful stretches in program history.

"After a thorough and highly competitive national search, we are proud to welcome JR Blount as the next head coach of USD men's basketball," said Executive Director of Athletics Kimya Massey. "JR is an outstanding leader, a relentless competitor, and one of the brightest rising coaches in college basketball. Even more importantly, throughout this process, I came to know him as a humble leader with strong integrity and deep family values."

Known for his work in player development, recruiting and culture-building, Blount has mentored multiple all-conference and All-America caliber players throughout his coaching career. At Iowa State, he developed some of the Big 12's top performers while contributing to a program identity rooted in toughness, connectivity and competitive excellence.

"As a product of Catholic education and deeply committed to USD's mission and values, Coach Blount is an outstanding role model for the young men in our Torero basketball program," said USD President James T. Harris III. "He brings an impressive resume with deep experience, a winning track record, and — above all — a commitment to the overall well-being of our student-athletes."

Before Iowa State, Blount spent three seasons at Colorado State, where he helped elevate the Rams into one of the Mountain West's top programs. During his tenure in Fort Collins, Colorado State signed the highest-rated recruiting class in program history and posted consecutive 20-win seasons, including a 20-8 finish and a run to the NIT semifinals in 2020-21. He also played a leadership role in Colorado State's Together Initiative, which promoted social justice and racial equality on campus.

Blount also previously served in coaching roles at Drake and Saint Leo and began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where the program won the 2010 NCAA Division III National Championship.

A former three-year team captain and two-time team MVP at Loyola University Chicago, Blount later played professionally for the Leicester Riders of the British Basketball League during the 2010-11 season. He earned degrees in psychology and sociology from Loyola in 2009 and later received his master's degree in education from UW-Stevens Point in 2012.

"I'm incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead USD men's basketball," Blount said. "We are so thankful to Athletic Director Kimya Massey and President Harris for this opportunity. This is more than just a coaching position for me — it's a chance to become part of a community and build something meaningful. My wife and our three daughters are excited to make this move together and we can't wait to invest in this university and the relationships that make it special."

