Milwaukee mother speaks out after 6-year-old daughter injured in daycare van crash

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother is speaking out after her 6-year-old daughter was injured when a daycare van collided with another vehicle on Wednesday.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact between the car and daycare van at the intersection of 76th and Mill Road Wednesday afternoon.

Debris from the crash remained scattered across the roadway hours later.

Kelly Mitchell received the frightening call about her daughter Wynter while she was at work.

"I just screamed, like crying screaming in the car. Screaming for my baby," Mitchell said.

Mitchell immediately drove to Children's Hospital where she found her daughter in distress.

"My baby was bloody everywhere. Her clothes was bloody. Her coat was bloody," Mitchell described.

Wynter required multiple stitches above her eye and on her arm following the crash. Mitchell said her daughter remains traumatized by the experience.

"She's shocked. I have never seen my baby this shocked before," she said.

The daycare driver, who Mitchell identified as "Mr. Al," was being treated at Froedtert Hospital for minor injuries. Mitchell expressed gratitude toward those who helped at the scene.

"Thankful for all of the civilians that was out there that was able to help Mr. Al and Wynter," she said.

According to Mitchell, Al picks up her daughter and other children daily from school to take them to Dream Land Childcare. What should have been a routine day turned into a nightmare.

"You thought it was going to be a normal day," Mitchell was asked. "Yep, never expected to get this phone call," she replied.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information and did not hear back in time for this report.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

