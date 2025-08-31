Milwaukee mom calls 911 after crash that killed one near 28th and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother who called 911 after a crash near 28th and Concordia says she will never forget what she saw.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead after a vehicle collided with an ATV around midnight Saturday, Aug. 30, in the area of 28th Street and Concordia Avenue.

Police say a 23-year-old was driving west on Concordia when their vehicle struck an ATV carrying two riders.

Both riders of the ATV, whose ages are currently unknown, were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.

The driver of the ATV later died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Kendra Dupree, a mother of three, said she was at home when she heard the impact.

“I was up in my room, heard a screeching noise, then a boom,” Dupree said. “It’s gonna be an image in my head forever, especially because I was right there trying to give the police a description of what was going on.”

While the cause of this crash is still under investigation, Dupree said driving near her home is often a concern.

“Right here specifically, people run this stop sign, maybe doing 40–50 at a time,” she said.

“Sometimes, over here, streetlights aren’t on. I don’t even let my kids play up front … they have to play in the backyard because of the odds of someone speeding through.”

Dupree said her message is simple: “People need to slow down.”

Police say the 23-year-old driver was taken into custody, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. Police did not say what charges are pending.

