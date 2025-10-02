MILWAUKEE — A normal day with Ashley Curtis and her daughter Maddie, means a lot of laughs — a long way from where the two were 5 years ago.

Maddie was diagnosed with autism just before the age of 2, leaving Ashley with a lot of emotions and even more questions.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"You feel all this guilt, or you feel like did I do something wrong, we didn't want to believe that it was anything to do with us," Ashley Curtis said.

Curtis says the guilt parents feel after a diagnosis could increase after the Trump administration's claim of a link between acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, and autism.

"You know the way I look at it, don't take it," President Donald Trump said during a press conference on September 22. "Ideally, you don't take it all, but if you can't tough it out, or there's a problem, you're going to end up doing it."

The administration says it's looking for ways to combat the growing number of autism diagnoses in the U.S.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says no reputable study has concluded that acetaminophen causes autism.

Watch: Milwaukee mom advocates for autism support amid Trump administration claims

Milwaukee mom advocates for autism support amid Trump administration claims

In Wisconsin, 1 in 26 children has autism spectrum disorder. The national rate is 1 in 31.

The president's comments frustrate Curtis, who says they add to confusion around autism.

"I wish they would also show other causes and other reasons, not just focus on one thing," Curtis said.

In Maddie's case, her doctors say testing shows her autism possibly came from a genetic condition.

While causes can vary, Curtis says a large focus should be on treatment. She points to Wisconsin's Children's Long-Term Support Program, which she says helped her family immensely.

"They focus on what each individual kid needs and how they can better support them," Curtis said.

The program helped the Curtis family get sensory items, learning tools, a crash pad, a safety stroller, and Maddie's favorite spin chair.

The program provides additional support to low-income families. Now they want others to take advantage of those services.

Curtis hopes that more visibility will help bring in more resources.

"She's my everything, and I hate that people have such a negative stigma around people with autism," Curtis said.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip