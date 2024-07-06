Milwaukee Mitchell Park Pond rescue, 1 taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE — One person was pulled from the Mitchell Park Pond on Friday, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

MFD responded to reports of a male going down in the pond.

Upon arrival, they began a search from the last known spot of the person.

Their dive team searched for two minutes before finding them, according to MFD.

They were then treated, and taken to St Luke's.

No more information has been released.

