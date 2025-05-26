Milwaukee Medical Examiner responds to Teutonia and Ring Sunday night

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office (ME) was called to N. Teutonia Ave. and W. Ring St. Sunday night.

Typically, the ME is called to scenes for death investigations. This can include homicides, suicides, and other instances.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, one person was taken to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department, but did not receive an immediate response.

TMJ4 is at the scene and working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

