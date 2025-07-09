Milwaukee mayor to present most recent crime numbers Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday will report the data on serious crime for the first two quarters of 2025.

According to Johnson's office, this is part of the his "continuing transparency efforts on the progress the city is making to increase public safety in Milwaukee."

Due to the confluence of serious events the Milwaukee Police Department is handling — including the funeral this week of Officer Kendall Corder — no public press conference will be held; however Johnson will be available for media interviews.

A prepared written statement from Police Chief Jeffrey Norman will also be shared Wednesday.

