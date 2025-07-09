Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee mayor to present most recent crime numbers Wednesday

Milwaukee police
TMJ4
Milwaukee police
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday will report the data on serious crime for the first two quarters of 2025.

According to Johnson's office, this is part of the his "continuing transparency efforts on the progress the city is making to increase public safety in Milwaukee."

Due to the confluence of serious events the Milwaukee Police Department is handling — including the funeral this week of Officer Kendall Corder — no public press conference will be held; however Johnson will be available for media interviews.

A prepared written statement from Police Chief Jeffrey Norman will also be shared Wednesday.

Continue following TMJ4 both on air and online for updates.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones