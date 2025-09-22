Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson to unveil 2026 budget Tuesday

His presentation will take place in the Common Council chambers at 9 a.m. at 200 E. Wells St., City Hall
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will share his 2026 city budget with the Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday.

The spending plan includes provisions to improve public safety, infrastructure, and neighborhood quality-of-life investments, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

His presentation will take place in the Common Council chambers at 9 a.m. at 200 E. Wells St., City Hall.

Milwaukee City Hall

