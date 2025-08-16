Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee Marshall High School open as emergency shelter as severe weather predicted

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is advising of available shelter options ahead of forecasted severe weather.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts severe thunderstorms with high winds for Milwaukee this evening. With the ground already saturated, there is an increased risk of downed trees and power outages.

Milwaukee Marshall High School located at 4141 N. 64th St. is open as an emergency shelter. The American Red Cross has transitioned residents displaced by recent flooding to this central site, which provides food, power, comfort, and care.

