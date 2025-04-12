MILWAUKEE — Thousands of runners will take to the streets and paths this weekend for the Milwaukee Marathon.

The sold-out full and half marathon take place on Saturday with the start near Discovery World and the finish at Humboldt Park. A 5k will follow on Sunday morning at Washington Park.

Learn More: milwaukeemarathon.com

The Buena Tierra Run Club, a nonprofit founded in November 2023 by Patrick Chaves, will have around 30 members participating in the races on Saturday and Sunday.

"In my opinion, the Latino community does not speak enough about health and wellness and moving, and so it was my idea to get something started, so we have a safe space to talk about that as Latinos," Chaves said.

Mike Beiermeister Patrick Chaves

The group now has about 150 members running, jogging, and even walking weekly.

One of those Buena Tierra members, Zecilia Alamillo-Roman, is running her first half marathon on Saturday.

Mike Beiermeister Zecilia Alamillo-Roman

"It's been so good for my own health, and a lot of people around me have noticed that and observed just the change in not only probably my physical appearance, but just my personality, my character and my mindset," she said.

Watch: Milwaukee Marathon takes over this weekend as Latino runners hope to inspire

Milwaukee Marathon takes over this weekend as Latino runners hope to inspire

5,350 runners and walkers will be participating in the three different races throughout the weekend. 1,250 will take on the full. 3,200 will participate in the half and 900 in the 5k.

Mike Beiermeister Milwaukee Marathon

Several major roads on the city's east and south sides will be closed on Saturday with safety measures in place.

"Safety is always a concern. But I have faith in our race director for these races with all the safety in mind," Chaves said.

Beyond personal goals, Chaves said he sees the marathon as an opportunity to promote the Buena Tierra Run Club and get more Latino runners involved in the community.

"These races, especially the local races here in our city, are very, very important because we're trying to change the community of running to look more like us," he said.

They'll have a cheering section for runners that pass by near the tenth mile by Fiesta Cafe near Walkers Point. Supporters will be rooting on all of the participants to make it past the finish line.

"Finish the half. That's the goal. Just finish the half," Alamillo-Roman said.

Key Roads Closed Saturday:

N. Lincoln Memorial From N. Harbor Drive to Kenwood Blvd. (6 a.m. - 11 a.m.)

N. Terrace Ave. From E. Wyoming Place to N. Wahl Ave. (6 a.m. - 8 a.m.)

N. Wahl Ave. From N. Terrace Ave. to N. Lake Dr. (6 a.m. - 8 a.m.)

N. Lake Dr. From E. Wall Ave. to Kenwood Blvd. (6 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.)

Newberry Blvd. From N. Oakland to N. Lake Dr. (6 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.)

N. Oakland Ave. From E. Park Place to E. Geneva Place (6 a.m. - 10 a.m.)

E. Park Place From N. Oakland Ave. (6 a.m. - 10 a.m.)

E. Kenwood Blvd. From N. Lincoln Memorial (6 a.m. - 10 a.m.)

E. Erie St. From N. Young St. (6 a.m. - 11 a.m.)

E. Pittsburgh From E. Erie St. to S. Water St. (6 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

S. Water St. From N. Broadway St. to E. National Ave. (6 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

E. National From From S. Water to S. First St. (6 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

S. First St. From E. National to S. Kinnickinnic (6 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

S. Kinnickinnic From S. First to E. Oklahoma (6:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.)

E. Oklahoma From S. Kinnickinic to S. Howell Ave. (7 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip