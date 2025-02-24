Milwaukee man, woman charged in fatal shooting of 4-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Two people are now facing charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old Milwaukee girl.

Anthony L. Brookshire, 41, and Derreanna Little, 25, were both charged Saturday in JaiNadia Little's death.

JaiNadia was shot inside a bedroom near 39th and Sheridan on Monday, February 17, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's report.

Brookshire was charged with neglecting a child with the consequence of death and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Little was charged with neglecting a child with the consequence of death.

According to the criminal complaints, police arrived to the home at 39th and Sheridan after two 911 calls in which dispatchers heard screaming but were not able to communicate with the caller.

When they arrived, Little told officers her niece had been shot while in a back bedroom while with her one-year-old daughter. Little said she found her daughter holding a gun when she went to check on the two children. Brookshire told investigators that he was unaware of any guns inside the home and had no idea how the child could have accessed one.

Both Little and Brookshire "made differing statements" to investigators, the complaint says. Brookshire also admitted to trying to "clean the scene" by grabbing the gun and placing it in a bag.

If convicted, Brookshire faces nearly 60 years in prison, and Little faces 25 years.

