4-year-old girl killed in shooting Monday night near 39th and Sheridan in Milwaukee

A 4-year-old girl has died after being shot in a bedroom near 39th and Sheridan in Milwaukee Monday night.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two people are in custody in connection with the shooting.
Watch: Two arrested after 4-year-old killed in shooting:
Investigators tell TMJ4 the child was shot just before 10 p.m. Monday.
The 4-year-old was taken to a hospital where the child later died.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as JaiNadia Little. JaiNadia was shot inside a bedroom, according to the Medical Examiner's report.
A spokesperson for MPD says a 25-year-old and a 41 year old have both been taken into custody.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact MPD.
