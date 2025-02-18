4-year-old girl killed in shooting Monday night near 39th and Sheridan in Milwaukee

A 4-year-old girl has died after being shot in a bedroom near 39th and Sheridan in Milwaukee Monday night.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two people are in custody in connection with the shooting.

Watch: Two arrested after 4-year-old killed in shooting:

4-year-old killed in shooting Monday night near 39th and Sheridan

Investigators tell TMJ4 the child was shot just before 10 p.m. Monday.

The 4-year-old was taken to a hospital where the child later died.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as JaiNadia Little. JaiNadia was shot inside a bedroom, according to the Medical Examiner's report.

A spokesperson for MPD says a 25-year-old and a 41 year old have both been taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact MPD.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip