Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to killing mother of 8 to be sentenced Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to killing a mother of eight children is scheduled to be sentenced in court Wednesday.

Ronald Fuller, 52, shot and killed Lakeyshia Timmons, 42, outside her home near 18th Street and Hadley Street in April 2024.

Timmons' family said the pair had three children together and were going through a messy custody dispute. Her mother said Timmons was killed four days after she won the custody battle.

“My daughter did not deserve to die like this,” Timmons' mother said in a 2024 interview with TMJ4. “She was a hard-working mother. She loved her kids. She would do anything for her kids.”

Court records show Fuller was last in court in April 2025 for a plea hearing, where he pleaded guilty. A judge set his sentencing for June, but it was later rescheduled for this month.

He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. for his sentencing hearing, where he faces up to 60 years in prison.

