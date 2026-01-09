Milwaukee man sentenced to 42 years for shooting police officer during 2024 standoff

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 42 years in prison Thursday for shooting and injuring a police officer during a 2024 standoff.

Harrel Martin was convicted of 10 felonies, including four counts of attempted homicide with a dangerous weapon, after he shot at police more than a dozen times during the confrontation. Officer Dan Morrell was hit and injured in the shooting.

The standoff began when Martin assaulted his children's mother with the kids present, prompting the police response.

"As we spoke for 22 minutes, I hoped that you would surrender," Officer Scott Strong said during emotional testimony Thursday. "Instead, what did you say to me? I'll say it again, 'I'm a demon in these streets.'"

Victims gave impact statements before Judge John Franke handed down the sentence at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Morrell did not speak during the hearing, but his wife, Tiffany, delivered powerful testimony about the impact on their family.

"When I found out my husband had been shot, my world stopped," Tiffany Morrell said.

She described watching her husband endure ongoing challenges from the shooting.

"I've watched the strongest person I know endure pain, limitations, and struggles no one should face for simply doing their job and serving their community," Tiffany Morrell said. "Accountability matters, justice matters, and recognizing the true weight of what was taken from us matters."

Martin asked for leniency during the hearing, pleading with the judge to allow him a chance to be a father to his children someday. He tearfully apologized to his victims.

"I truly apologize, I just wish that I could shake every single last one of your hands right now and let y'all know I truly apologize," Martin said.

The state originally requested 60 years of initial confinement with 15 years of extended supervision, while the defense asked for 15 years of confinement and 15 years of supervision. Judge Franke settled on the 42-year sentence, with two years credited for time already served.

Fellow officers supported Morrell throughout his recovery and were present in the courtroom on Thursday, just as they were when he was released from the hospital two years ago.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

