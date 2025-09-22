Milwaukee man needs rabies shots after dog attack in alley; second incident at same address

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is recovering from a dog attack that left him with bandaged hands and in need of multiple rabies shots after he was attacked while walking through an alley Friday morning.

Santos, who asked that only his first name be used, said he was walking when he encountered the dogs.

"When I was coming around the corner of that yard, I saw those dogs, and when they saw me, they threw themselves at me," Santos said.

During the attack, Santos pulled out his gun, for which he has a concealed carry license. He says he accidentally fired the weapon, which scared the dogs away.

Milwaukee police responded to the incident, and the dogs were taken away by the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. Santos was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"And it still hurts very bad. Only with pain meds I am able to sleep during these days," Santos said, originally in Spanish, and translated to English.

This marks the second dog attack at the same address. William Montañez said his daughter was attacked while playing in the front yard in November of last year.

"It was just last year that they bit her daughter," Santos said.

The attack left Montañez's daughter requiring stitches and dealing with lasting trauma.

"Physically, she sometimes has some pain. Emotionally, she still can't tolerate dogs because of the attack. She can hear a dog bark and immediately gets startled. She still doesn't want to interact with any dogs," Montañez said in Spanish

The Department of Neighborhood Services confirmed reports for both incidents but said each bite involved a different dog with a different owner.

Neighbors said different dogs and people come and go from that address, but the problem remains the same.

"They haven't changed anything. They always bark at people, and every time they get loose, they chase people. They haven't changed," Montañez said.

DNS is still investigating Friday's bite, which will guide what penalties the owners could face. Possible consequences could include relocation of the animals and possible euthanasia.

"That person cannot have those animals because they're so aggressive," Montañez said.

TMJ4 tried to talk to people at the house where these dogs lived, but my questions were declined.

Neighbors are hoping for action to prevent future attacks.

"They could maybe bite another person, right? First it was their daughter, then it was me, maybe if they keep doing what they're doing, someone else is next because they don't only have one but they have three," Santos said.

The dogs are currently in their 10-day quarantine period. After that, the owners can pick them up unless DNS decides otherwise.

