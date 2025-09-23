Milwaukee man missing since Saturday considered a critical missing person

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Colton Pulaski, who is considered critically missing.

Pulaski was last seen Saturday afternoon in the 8000 block of W Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee.

He is a 36-year-old white male with a slim build, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and wears a black eye patch over his left eye.

Pulaski was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and black boots. He should be traveling on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip