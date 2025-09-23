Milwaukee man missing since Saturday considered a critical missing person

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Colton Pulaski, who is considered critically missing.
Pulaski was last seen Saturday afternoon in the 8000 block of W Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee.
He is a 36-year-old white male with a slim build, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and wears a black eye patch over his left eye.
Pulaski was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and black boots. He should be traveling on foot.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
