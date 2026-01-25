MILWAUKEE — The death of Alex Pretti during a federal immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis on Saturday morning has motivated a Milwaukee man to help prepare his community, saying if something like that can happen there, it can happen here.

Julio Guerrero spent his Sunday handing out free whistles to shoppers at El Rey Supermercado, which serves a large Hispanic community in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee man hands out safety whistles after immigration officer shoots, kills man Saturday in Minneapolis

With recent ICE activity in Minneapolis, Guerrero said he wants people to know how to stay safe if they have an encounter with ICE.

"What can we do to get engaged? What can we do to help other people be safe," Guerrero asked.

He's focusing his efforts on communities he says are most affected by current immigration enforcement.

"What I think about ICE and the Latino community I think what can we do to get these packets in the hands of people most affected by what's going on in the world today," Guerrero said.

Each whistle comes with instructions on when and how to use it, printed in both English and Spanish. The instructions tell people to blow the whistle three times and include guidance on knowing and advocating for their rights.

"If people don't know what their rights are they aren't going to know how to advocate for themselves or their families," Guerrero said.

Ivan Mathews, a customer at El Rey, said he witnessed strong community interest in the safety initiative.

"Every single person in front of me took one," Mathews said.

The instructions also advise people to "form a crowd, stay loud" during encounters, showing that it can also be used as a warning.

Guerrero said El Rey quickly agreed to let him distribute the whistles, adding the store has a history of supporting the community.

"Historically they've always stepped up to the plate and been great advocates to our community," Guerrero said.

Mathews said he supports the advocacy effort.

"I support that if anyone goes through trouble, blow that whistle and go for it," Mathews said.

Guerrero said he has 800 more whistles on the way and plans to hand them out at other locations in the area each weekend.

"As long as people think this is something worth giving money into, we are going to keep showing up and giving them away," Guerrero said.

He hopes these whistles will help neighbors feel more prepared and less alone.

