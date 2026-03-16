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Milwaukee man charged in March 9 shooting that killed two neighbors, an unborn child

Double fatal shooting on March 9, 2026
TMJ4
Double fatal shooting on March 9, 2026
Posted

Charges have been filed against a Milwaukee man accused of shooting his neighbors following a heated argument.

Tyrese Allen, 28, is facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child in the March 9 shooting deaths of Giovanni McVicker and Maya Tobert, who was 25 to 31 weeks pregnant.

An autopsy found McVicker had 31 gunshot wounds and three graze wounds, while Tobert was shot eight times.

The victims' family told TMJ4 the argument began when McVicker asked Allen to turn down his music so he could get his children to sleep.

The criminal complaint says the argument spilled out into the street, where Tobert's sister ended up in a physical altercation with the mother of Allen's child. Surveillance video showed that Allen then joined in the altercation and appeared to "wind up to hit [Tobert's sister], but does not."

It was when McVicker stepped in that Allen began firing his weapon.

The mother of Allen's child told police that McVicker began firing first; however, surveillance footage did not support that account.

Allen is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

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