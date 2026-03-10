Family identifies victims in double shooting on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE — The family of Giovonni McVicker says he and his girlfriend, Mya Tolbert, were shot and killed late Monday night near Teutonia and Green Tree in Milwaukee after he asked a neighbor to turn down music so he could get his kids to sleep.

Mya was seven months pregnant. It would have been the couple's third child together.

A 27-year-old neighbor was later arrested. Charges have been referred to the district attorney's office, but the suspect has not been formally charged.

McVicker's cousin, Andreasha King, said the family is heartbroken.

"This all happened over him simply asking for them to turn the music down, it's senseless, this is really heart breaking for us," King said.

McVicker's sister, Arasia McVicker, said she is struggling to process the loss.

"It's tough to see your brother at 4 o'clock and by 9 o'clock you're getting a call that he is no longer here—how? I was just with him, I was just with my brother," Arasia McVicker said.

The family says they are holding onto memories of both Giovonni and Mya.

Cousin Zhaneane Johnson remembered Giovonni as someone who brought people together.

"He always got the family together; he was just that type of kind person," Johnson said.

Arasia McVicker says Mya was a vibrant presence who was a perfect match for her brother.

"Mya was energy; she matched my brother, they matched each other's energy, and they loved each other for years," Arasia McVicker said.

The family says they are hoping for justice.

"We just hope that justice is served, and we hope that he gets the time he deserves. Life! He took three lives and senseless. It was overkill the way he did my little cousin was horrible," King said.

