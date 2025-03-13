Milwaukee man charged in homicide of transgender woman Amyri Dior

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been charged in the death of transgender woman Amyri Dior.

Davion L. Steed, 22, faces one count of first degree intentional homicide.

Amyri Dior remembered, community confronts violence against Black transgender people

Amyri Dior remembered, community confronts violence against Black transgender people

According to a criminal complaint, Steed went to Dior's home late on February 21st and shot her three times.

The complaint alleges that Dior was extorting Steed, seeking payment to prevent her from posting online that he was sexually involved with a transgender woman.

Investigators found conversations between Steed and Dior that started as early as January 5th.

When interviewed, Steed originally said he did not have a cell phone, but eventually admitted that the cell phone containing conversations with Dior was his.

The day before Dior's homicide, Steed texted someone saying "Aye Cuz you till got them bullets I need em badly.”

If convicted, Steed faces life in prison.

