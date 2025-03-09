Amyri Dior remembered, community confronts violence against Black transgender people

MILWAUKEE — Amyri Dior, a black transgender woman killed in Milwaukee last month, was honored with a vigil Saturday as the community confronted violence against Black transgender individuals.

The vigil was held at Zao MKE Church and hosted by the Milwaukee Black Pride Coalition.

It invited loved ones, neighbors, community leaders, and activists to come together to call for the urgent need to combat violence targeting transgender people in Milwaukee.

"We're tired of hearing about another trans person being killed," said Sunshine Raynebow, an activist who attended the vigil.

Raynebow, who is with the Black Pride Coalition, said she hopes lawmakers work to create laws that do a better job of creating protections for transgender individuals.

In addition to advocacy, Saturday's vigil offered a space of healing and remembrance.

Amyri Dior, 23, was shot and killed near 95th Street and Brown Deer Road last month.

According to Milwaukee Police, the circumstances leading to the shooting are still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Dior is the most recent death of a black trans person in Milwaukee.

In recent years, multiple Black transgender women have been killed in Milwaukee County. Names like Cashay Henderson and Regina "Mya" Allen are now forever linked to the growing violence against the trans community.

Amyri Dior’s family has posted a GoFundMe to help with funeral services, you can consider donating here: https://gofund.me/7ec2b7bf

