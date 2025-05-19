Milwaukee man charged in hit-and-run death of 90-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been charged in the death of a 90-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run in Milwaukee.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, May 10, in the area of 35th Street and National Avenue.

Raul Herrera has been charged with one count of hit-and-run involving death, according to a criminal complaint filed May 15.

Police said the victim, later identified as Roberto Deleon by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, was found unconscious and not breathing in the middle of the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness who says she was in the vehicle that hit Deleon identified Herrera as the driver and said he had a few drinks at the Triple Tap Room, according to the complaint. The witness said they then stopped at a deli on Farwell Avenue, where Herrera allegedly bought a bottle of vodka and some beers before traveling to the south side.

She said he was driving very fast and allegedly told her to “shut up” when confronted. Prosecutors say after Herrera refused to stop the car after allegedly hitting Deleon, she jumped out of the moving vehicle and called 911.

Prosecutors said she stayed with the 90-year-old victim until first responders arrived. The witness told investigators that Herrera allegedly yelled “OH SH**” right after he allegedly hit the 90-year-old.

Another witness, identified in the complaint as JVV, who was also in the car, told investigators that Herrera was driving and that the two of them fled to his home in West Allis. He told investigators that Herrera allegedly did not call police due to his fear of going to jail.

JVV said Herrera was drinking beer while driving and had smoked marijuana before the crash.

Police located Herrera and JVV in a parking lot near JVV’s home in West Allis. Prosecutors said police found the vehicle with a large hole in the driver’s side of the windshield, and that they found windshield glass with human hair on the driver’s floorboard and what appeared to be blood spots on the roof and trunk lid.

Herrera was in court on May 17, where his cash bond was set at $100,000. He’s due back in court on May 27 for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted, Herrera could face up to 25 years in prison.

