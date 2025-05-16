Milwaukee man charged in federal court for arson at downtown college campus

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is facing federal charges for setting fire to a chair on the Milwaukee Area Technical College downtown campus.

Jarriel Cotton, 40 was charged Thursday with arson of a building used in interstate commerce.

WATCH: Student stunned after finding a chair on fire at MATC's student center

‘I was dumbfounded’: Student stunned after finding chair on fire at MATC’s student center

According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Cotton allegedly intentionally set fire to an upholstered chair at the college's student center.. The incident was captured on video.

Cotton has a prior arson conviction in Milwaukee County from a 2015 incident.

He made his initial court appearance on the new charges Friday. His next court hearing will be May 21. He remains in federal custody.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in prison.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip