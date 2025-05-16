Milwaukee man charged in federal court for arson at downtown college campus

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is facing federal charges for setting fire to a chair on the Milwaukee Area Technical College downtown campus.
Jarriel Cotton, 40 was charged Thursday with arson of a building used in interstate commerce.
WATCH: Student stunned after finding a chair on fire at MATC's student center
According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Cotton allegedly intentionally set fire to an upholstered chair at the college's student center.. The incident was captured on video.
Cotton has a prior arson conviction in Milwaukee County from a 2015 incident.
He made his initial court appearance on the new charges Friday. His next court hearing will be May 21. He remains in federal custody.
If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in prison.
