Milwaukee man charged in fatal stabbing of landlord near 31st and State

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been charged in the stabbing death of his landlord, David Grosse.

Justin Lannigan, 37, was charged Thursday with first degree intentional homicide.

Grosse, 74, was stabbed to death near 31st and State in Milwaukee earlier this month while inspecting a refrigerator in Lannigan's apartment.

According to a criminal complaint, Lannigan lured Grosse to his apartment under false pretenses because he suspected Grosse of secretly recording him using hidden surveillance devices.

Detectives say Grosse was stabbed approximately 30 times and was strangled.

The complaint says Lannigan's family told investigators that Lannigan had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and had become more reclusive in recent months.

If convicted, Lannigan faces life in prison.

Charles Hierrezuelo was beside himself as he told TMJ4 about the kindness that Grosse showed him.

"I stayed in his house 20 years ago because I was homeless. He let me stay there for free. I stayed for about two years. I got myself together," Hierrezuelo explained.

Previous coverage: Community members remember landlord killed in stabbing:

'One of the most giving people': Community members remember landlord killed in stabbing near 31st and State

The two remained friends since then.

Scott Witte shared his grief. Witte said they were neighbors and friends for several years.

"One of the most giving people I have ever known," Witte said.

Grosse rented out properties in Milwaukee's historic Concordia district, where he lived.

Tenants and neighbors said Grosse knew how to fix just about everything. If he didn’t know how to do something, he would get training to learn.

"He was a great contributor to the neighborhood, and really a great guy to know," District 4 Alderman Robert Bauman told TMJ4.

