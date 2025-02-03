Milwaukee man charged in deadly MCTS bus crash near 47th and Villard

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been charged in a deadly MCTS bus crash that left a 79-year-old man dead and another person injured.

The crash occurred on Dec. 25, 2024, shortly after 11 p.m. near 47th and Villard. The incident killed the 79-year-old man and sent a 37-year-old to the hospital. It also damaged multiple vehicles, both which were legally parked.

Watch: Surveillance footage of fatal MCTS crash

Ring video: Surveillance of fatal MCTS crash

Montrell Pharm, 52, who was driving the bus, faces charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and reckless driving causing great bodily harm, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 30.

The complaint states that a surveillance video from the MCTS bus shows Pharm as the driver, wearing an MCTS jacket. It alleges that at various points in the video, Pharm appears to be sleeping or has his eyes closed while the bus is both stopped and moving.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

-Neighbors react to MCTS bus crash that left one dead, another injured

Watch previous coverage in the video player below:

Neighbors react to MCTS bus crash that left one dead, another injured

Previous incident

The complaint also notes that MCTS records show Pharm was involved in a “preventable accident” on Oct. 15, 2024, while operating an MCTS bus at W. Burleigh and N. 76th St. Pharm reportedly appeared to fall asleep, causing the bus to rear-end a stationary vehicle at a red light, according to the complaint.

When interviewed by detectives, Pharm said that on Dec. 25, 2024, he worked from about 9:49 a.m. to 12:22 a.m. with a break from 2 to 4 p.m. He added that since Monday, Dec. 22, 2024, he had been working 14-hour days, with one 8 1/2-hour shift in between, and that he had slept six hours the night before, according to the complaint.

MCTS records indicate that Pharm had "undergone fatigue training and has been instructed on what to do if he feels too tired to operate a bus."

The 79-year-old man killed in the crash was identified as Robert Clemons.

What's next

Pharm is scheduled to appear in court for an initial hearing at 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 20, according to court records.

This is a developing story.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip