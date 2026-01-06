Milwaukee man charged after allegedly crashing into sheriff's deputy vehicle on I-43 while intoxicated

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of crashing into a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle on Interstate 43 while under the influence on New Year’s.

Bodycam captures wrong-way crash on I-43 in Milwaukee

Prosecutors charged Zachariah Juan Counsell, 23, with one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence — second offense, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 5.

Night of the crash

The crash happened around 2:38 a.m. Jan. 1 in the median of the southbound lanes of I-43 near Wright Street. Counsell was estimated to have been driving around 30 to 45 mph when the crash happened.

Prosecutors allege that a search of his car revealed “marijuana shake,” which prosecutors say was scattered across his vehicle.

Due to frigid temperatures, Counsell was taken to the Milwaukee County Jail to perform field sobriety tests, which he allegedly refused.

As deputies escorted him to their squad car, prosecutors say they noticed that Counsell had vomited on himself and had a glazed look on his face.

After arriving at the jail, prosecutors say deputies learned that Counsell had vomited on himself again. When asked where he had come from before the crash, Counsell allegedly replied “12,” then said he was on his way to a strip club.

He also allegedly told the deputies that he “had a lot” to drink. Counsell was then arrested.

Previous OWI conviction

Prosecutors say this was not Counsell’s first time driving under the influence. According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Division of Motor Vehicles records, Counsell was convicted in 2023 of OWI in Waukesha County.

What's next

Counsell is due in court Jan. 14 for a status conference, according to court records.

